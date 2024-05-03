DIU conducts cyberattack on Tatarstan's telecommunications

Cyber specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate conducted a large-scale attack on Internet service providers and telecommunications operators in Tatarstan on 3 May.

What is known about the DIU's cyberattack on Tatarstan

As noted, the targets were communication networks in Albuga, the main economic zone with more than 30 industries, including important defence industry enterprises.

Thanks to a DDoS attack, the DIU blocked their work:

internet networks in Tatarstan and Kazan;

MTS mobile operator;

Tattelecom Public Joint Stock Company, the largest communications operator;

regional communications operator "Ufanet".

Tattelecom said that this is the most powerful cyberattack on its network infrastructure in its history. It has been going on since 2 May.

Local users are unable to access the internet and complain about the operation of both web resources and applications. Some customers said they could not open the doors to their buildings, which are controlled by the apps. There have also been reports of malfunctions in internet messengers.

"Alabuga" is a special economic zone (SEZ) of industrial and production type in Tatarstan. It covers an area of 3903.5 hectares. According to data for 2019, "Alabuga" was the largest special economic zone of the industrial and production type in Russia, which brought 59% of the total revenue and 34% of tax fees from all SEZs in the Russian Federation, which provides 39% of private investments in Russian SEZs.

Previous cyberattacks of DIU

On the night of 27 April, the Ukrainian hacker group BO Team and the Main Intelligence Directorate launched a hacker attack on the Russian company JSC MTT, a subsidiary of MTS.

The cyberattack caused significant damage to MTT JSC, and the company's services are still down in many regions of Russia, as complained by the company's customers.

In particular, the provider has suspended operations in:

Moscow,

Samari,

Saint Petersburg,

Khabarovsk,

Nizhny Novgorod,

Rostov-on-Don,

Volga,

Ufa,

Kaliningrad.