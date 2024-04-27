DIU and Ukrainian hackers carried out a cyber attack on the network of the Russian provider

On the night of April 27, the Ukrainian hacking group BO Team and the Main Directorate of Intelligence carried out a hacking attack on the Russian company JSC MTT, which is a subsidiary of PJSC MTS.
Ukrainian hackers attack a Russian provider
Interlocutors in the special services report that Ukrainian cyber specialists have gained access to all the network equipment of JSC "MTT" in advance.
After that, on the night of April 26-27, 2024, a powerful cyber attack was carried out on all captured devices. The goal of the attack was to destroy their software and configuration files.
As a result of the cyber attack, significant damage was caused to JSC "MTT", the company's services are still not working in many regions of Russia, which the company's clients complain about.
In particular, the provider suspended work in:
Moscow,
Samari,
Saint Petersburg,
Khabarovsk,
Nizhny Novgorod,
Rostov-on-Don,
Volzy,
Oof,
Kaliningrad.
Interregional TransitTelecom is a telecommunications company, a provider in Russia that serves thousands of corporate and millions of private customers.
"MTT" is among the TOP-10 largest Russian telecommunications companies, providing integrated mobile and platform solutions in the field of business process automation for leading financial and Internet organizations in Russia.
Cyber attacks on the Russian Federation: what is known
Ukrainian hackers together with DIU and the IT army regularly attack enemy resources. Payment systems of the Russian Federation and other state-owned enterprises suffer at the hands of Ukrainian specialists.
On April 26, DIU specialists carried out a large-scale cyber attack against the resources of the United Russia ruling party.
In the morning, the Russian party announced a large-scale DDoS attack on electronic services related to the Dictation of Victory campaign scheduled for today.
It is noted that despite the party's statement about allegedly supporting the work of critically important digital infrastructure, the clearing of resources does not work.
