Ukrainian hackers, probably connected to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), destroyed the OwenCloud data centre, which the Russian Military Industry and other companies used.

A hacker attack on a Russian data centre

Ukrainian mass media, citing sources, report a hacker attack on a data centre used by enterprises of the Russian military industry, oil and gas, metallurgical, and aerospace complexes, as well as telecommunications giants.

More than 10,000 legal entities kept their own data in the OwenCloud.ru cloud service, sources say. Share

Among the users of the OwenCloud.ru service:

"Ural Civil Aviation Plant";

"RUBIN" (part of the "Roselektronika" holding);

"Ural Special Equipment Plant";

"Gazprom";

"Transgaz";

"Lukoil";

"Rosneft";

"Norilsk Nickel";

"Rostelecom";

"Telecom";

"Megaphone".

What was destroyed by a hacker attack

According to sources, it was a joint operation of the Ukrainian hacker group BLACKJACK with the SSU cyber department. Hackers destroyed more than 300 TB of data:

400 virtual servers;

42 physical servers.

The destroyed servers housed internal documentation, backup copies, and other programs through which customers remotely controlled production processes.