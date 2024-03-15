DIU hacks the online voting system in Russia: details

The online voting system for Putin's pseudo-elections in Russia has stopped working. This is the work of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

What is known about the failure of the Russian online voting system?

According to the sources, on the day of voting in the pseudo-elections of the President of the Russian Federation, serious problems were recorded in the operation of the electronic voting system, and a failure occurred.

In particular, the site mos.ru is not working again

photo — vybory.gov.ru

Sources in the secret services note that this is the work of cyber specialists of the Ministry of Defense.

The information is correct. DIU cyber specialists are working, the source said. Share

Disruptions began to be recorded from the very morning. Russia's Central Election Commission stated that there were no alleged problems, and that the site was overloaded due to an "unprecedented number of people wishing to vote", so the system was operating in queue mode.

Recently, the head of Rostelecom, Mikhail Oseevsky, said that Russia is allegedly at war with the DIU.

What is known about the Russian presidential election

The presidential elections of the Russian Federation will be held over three days - from March 15 to 17, 2024.

In December, the Central Election Commission of Russia adopted a resolution on holding presidential elections in March 2024 in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be able to stay in power until at least 2030. Moreover, Kremlin press secretary Dmytry Peskov announced that Putin will be re-elected with 90% of the vote.

The Kremlin hopes that 30% of the residents of the temporarily occupied territories will voluntarily participate in the "elections" of the president of the Russian Federation.

The day before, the heads of the foreign affairs committees of 20 countries published a joint statement in which they rejected the legitimacy of the "elections" of the president of the Russian Federation held in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The joint statement was signed by the heads of committees from 20 countries — Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Germany, Moldova, Poland, Israel, the USA, Ireland, Italy, Iceland, Romania, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Spain and Great Britain.

The State Department also stated that the US does not and will never recognize the legitimacy or results of the fake elections in sovereign Ukraine, which are part of the presidential elections in Russia.