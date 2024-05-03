Woman killed after Russia's latest attack on Kharkiv

Russian troops attacked a private centre in Kharkiv. One woman of retirement age has been reported dead.

What is known about the Russian shelling of Kharkiv

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, at least one victim has been reported.

According to Terekhov, several buildings were destroyed, and there may still be people under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is underway. It is also known that a tram with passengers was damaged.

The National Police clarifies that the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv was hit. Preliminarily, the Russians dropped a guided bomb, and a two-storey building is on fire.

What is the situation in Kharkiv and the region

As a reminder, Kharkiv region was almost completely liberated from the Russian occupiers in the autumn of 2022. However, the border settlements are shelled almost daily by the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the occupiers drop bombs, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and attack the city with drones.

For example, on 2 May, the Russians attacked Dergachi, Kharkiv region, with drones. A pensioner and six children were injured. The Kharkiv regional police clarified that the occupiers had hit a sports club where the children were.