Russians strike Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs, three children injured

On April 26, Russian troops attacked the town of Dergachi, Kharkiv district, using guided aerial bombs. A two-story house caught fire, and children were injured.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, initially reported that two children were injured as a result of enemy strikes on Dergachi in the Kharkiv district.

According to the head of the RMA, girls aged 16 and 5 received medical assistance on the spot, without hospitalisation.

The invaders hit the central part of the city. Previously, guided aerial bombs. As a result of the impact of the guided aerial bomb, the two-story building caught fire, — Syniegubov added.

A little later, Syniegubov noted that the number of victims as a result of an enemy attack on a residential building in Dergachi increased to four people.

A 4-year-old boy and a 52-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and an acute stress reaction.

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv region

Russian troops are constantly shelling the city of Dergachi, Kharkiv region. So, at the end of March this year, the Russian army hit Dergachy with a missile. As a result, houses were destroyed, and four people were injured.

It will be recalled that in May 2022, Russian troops also shelled Dergachi in the Kharkiv region. As a result, one person died and three others were injured.

It should be noted that Russian troops have recently been regularly using anti-aircraft missiles to shell the border regions of Ukraine, including during attacks on Kharkiv and Sumy. For example, at the beginning of April, explosions rang out in Kharkiv, and residents were warned about the launch of guided aerial bombs.