Russians attack TV tower in Kharkiv on Apr.22, using Kh-59 missile

As a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on April 22, the TV tower in Kharkiv, as well as nearby settlements, has no digital broadcast signal.

What are the consequences of the Russian attack on the television tower in Kharkiv?

As Oleg Syniegubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA , reported, the enemy hit the television tower with a Kh-59 missile. The structure's total height was 250 meters, and the impact was at a height of about 140 meters.

Damaged technical premises. Specialists analyse the degree of damage to television equipment.

Sinegubov noted that currently, Kharkiv residents can connect:

cable;

satellite TV.

Radio, Internet, and mobile communications continue to work in the region.

Hit on the Kharkiv TV tower

On April 22, Russia attacked the Kharkiv TV tower with a missile. As the regional prosecutor's office later said, the Russians used a Kh-59 guided air missile during the attack.

According to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the enemy attack was an attempt to limit the city's communication and information.

He noted that our country currently needs to strengthen air defense and welcomed the efforts of partners who want to help Ukraine with this issue.

In addition, according to Syniegubov, on April 22, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out rocket attacks on Kharkiv and injured civilians.