Russia attacks educational institution in Kharkiv region with aerial bomb, two killed
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
State Emergency Service
The Russian occupiers attacked the village of Lukyantsi, Kharkiv district, with anti-aircraft guns. Two people died.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleh Syniegubov, reported that Russian aviation dropped an anti-aircraft missile on the village of Lukyantsi, Kharkiv district.

Two people died, and the number of injured is being determined. All are civilians.

A bomb hit an educational institution.

What is known about the shelling of the Kharkiv region by the Russian Federation

On April 14, the Russian occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region with air force, artillery, and mortars. One person died, two were injured.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts.

In the village of Mala Vovcha, the Russians dropped a drone with explosives — a 58-year-old woman was killed.

In the village of Slatine, the occupiers launched guided aerial bombs and damaged the building of a private enterprise and a residential building. A 51-year-old civilian woman was injured.

In the village of Martove, a man was blown up by an unknown explosive device while fishing. He was taken to the hospital.

In the Kharkiv region, forced evacuation of families with children will be carried out in 47 front-line settlements. One hundred eighty-two children live there.

The Russian occupiers shell Kharkiv and the region with various types of weapons almost every day. In particular, on the night of March 22, Russia carried out more than 15 airstrikes on energy facilities; the missiles completely destroyed the Zmiiv TPP, and the largest TPP-5 in Kharkiv, which provided heat to a part of the city, was also destroyed.

