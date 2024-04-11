Kharkiv's city major says Russians damaged crucial municipal TPP by latest strikes

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, the latest air attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation damaged the thermal power plant (TPP) in the region, which supplies the city.

What is known about the aftermath of damage to the crucial TPP plant for Kharkiv

Terekhov noted that the Russian occupiers also completely destroyed the transformer substation.

The mayor of Kharkiv emphasized that even in such conditions the city continues to exist.

We have resumed operation of the metro, launched trolleybuses and some tram routes. But Kharkiv now really needs a modern air defense system. Without it, everything we restore will be attacked by the enemy again, Terekhov emphasised.

He emphasised that Kharkiv receives generators and fuel from the President's Office, the leadership of the city and region.

What is known about the latest attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv and the region

In the afternoon of April 11, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, reported on new air attacks by the Russian Federation's occupation army.

According to local residents and authorities, several explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

The Russians are striking the city. According to the head of Kharkiv RMA, two hits were recorded.

The Air Force reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the north-eastern direction.