Zelenskyy posts footage of fortifications construction in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy familiarised himself with the process of building defence structures and fortifications near the Russian border.

Fortifications are being built in the Kharkiv region on the Russian border

Kharkiv region is a very important direction. We must be prepared. And the Russians must see that we are ready to defend ourselves. And so that our people understand that Ukraine has prepared in case the enemy tries to advance, the President's Office writes. Share

The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg Syniegubov, said that the fortifications consist of an extensive system of trenches, dugouts and other types of shelters.

Blockades are being set up in the region: concrete pyramids, "dragon's teeth", and anti” and anti-tank ditches.

The President's Office noted that the Ministry of Defense developed the project to construct fortifications, considering fighters' experience on the first line of defence.

AFU showed a completed defence structure

The Ukrainian military has completed the construction of a fortification on one of the areas of the front. It withstands the impact of artillery shells with a diameter of up to 155 millimetres.

This fortification will save the lives of our servicemen, because it can withstand the impact of projectiles with a diameter of up to 155 millimeters, says the post under the video.

In March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the report from the head of government regarding the pace of construction of new defence lines—it concerns defence in three lanes 2,000 kilometres long.

AFU Support Forces Command stated on March 21, engineering forces are building fortifications 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It was also recently reported that builders and engineers from Zakarpattia are building fortifications around the clock in the Zaporizhzhia region despite constant attacks by the occupiers. In addition, representatives of the authorities in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Odesa and Kharkiv regions also spoke about the construction of fortifications.