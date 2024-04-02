Ukraine's government allocates another $142.3 million for fortification construction

On April 2, the Ukrainian government allocated an additional 5.6 billion UAH ($142.3 million) to construct fortifications. In 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 20 billion ($508.5 million).
The government allocated additional funds for fortification
Ukraine's PM Denys Shmyhal announced the decision at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2.
How will funds for the construction of fortifications be allocated between regions:
UAH 1.1 billion for the Donetsk region (approx. US$27.9 million);
over UAH 1 billion for the Zaporizhzhia region (approx. US$25.4 million);
UAH 1.5 billion for the Sumy region (approx. US$38.1 million);
UAH 300 million for the Mykolaiv region (approx. US$7.6 million);
UAH 400 million for the Kherson region (approx. US$10.1 million).
On March 4, it became known that the government allocated UAH 20 billion from the state reserve fund, starting with the 2024 budget for fortifications and constructing defence lines.
The Ministry of Defence and several RMA s received these funds, totalling UAH 3 billion and UAH 16 billion, respectively.
Also, the Ministry of Defence has additional resources for constructing fortifications on the front line, amounting to almost 11 billion UAH.
