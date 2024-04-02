Ukraine's government allocates another $142.3 million for fortification construction
Ukraine's government allocates another $142.3 million for fortification construction

On April 2, the Ukrainian government allocated an additional 5.6 billion UAH ($142.3 million) to construct fortifications. In 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 20 billion ($508.5 million).

The government allocated additional funds for fortification

Ukraine's PM Denys Shmyhal announced the decision at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2.

The government has already allocated 20 billion UAH to construct reliable fortifications this year. Today, we are adding another 5.6 billion hryvnias.

Denys Shmyhal

Denys Shmyhal

the head of the Cabinet

How will funds for the construction of fortifications be allocated between regions:

  • UAH 1.1 billion for the Donetsk region (approx. US$27.9 million);

  • over UAH 1 billion for the Zaporizhzhia region (approx. US$25.4 million);

  • UAH 1.5 billion for the Sumy region (approx. US$38.1 million);

  • UAH 300 million for the Mykolaiv region (approx. US$7.6 million);

  • UAH 400 million for the Kherson region (approx. US$10.1 million).

Work is ongoing 24/7. All this is needed to strengthen our defense and protect our soldiers, Shmyhal added.

Funds for the construction of fortifications

On March 4, it became known that the government allocated UAH 20 billion from the state reserve fund, starting with the 2024 budget for fortifications and constructing defence lines.

The Ministry of Defence and several RMA s received these funds, totalling UAH 3 billion and UAH 16 billion, respectively.

UAH 4 billion for Kharkiv, 1.8 for Sumy, 1.5 for Volyn, 1.5 for Odesa, 1.3 each for Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, 1.2 for Donetsk and 1.1 for Kyiv region for construction fortifications, Shmyhal said then.

Also, the Ministry of Defence has additional resources for constructing fortifications on the front line, amounting to almost 11 billion UAH.

