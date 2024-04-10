Russians attack Kharkiv region: 14-year-old girl killed, two injured
Russians attack Kharkiv region: 14-year-old girl killed, two injured

State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The criminal army of the Russian Federation shelled two settlements in the Kharkiv region and caused large-scale destruction and the death of civilians.

What is known about the attack of the Russian army on villages in the Kharkiv region

According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA , the villages of Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv district came under enemy fire.

Around 2:00 p.m., enemy shelling of the villages of Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka of the Kharkiv district took place, Syniegubov said.

He added that there may be people under the rubble, as a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers, a shop and a pharmacy caught fire.

Later, the head of the RMA added that a 14-year-old girl was killed and at least two other people were injured due to firing by criminals from the Russian army.

A 33-year-old employee of the pharmacy, who received shrapnel wounds, and a 16-year-old boy were hospitalized, Sinegubov emphasized.

What is known about the attacks of the Russian army on other settlements in the Kharkiv region

In addition, Syniegubov noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped two guided aerial bombs on Vovchansk.

As a result of the strikes, the polyclinic was utterly destroyed.

At this moment, we know about one victim, a 34-year-old man with shrapnel wounds, who was hospitalized at a medical institution.

