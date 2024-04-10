Zelenskyy says Russia shelling Kharkiv and its region with purpose of pushing out people

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the purpose of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv and the region.

Russia wants to "squeeze" people out of Kharkiv

Russia's goal is absolutely obvious — they want to do everything to push people out of Kharkiv, from the region. Everything Putin touches turns into ruins, the president explained. Share

He also noted that Ukraine should do everything possible and impossible to protect as many cities and communities as possible from Russian aggression.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv

Russian occupiers continue regular shelling of the city and region with combined attacks, striking day and night: the region's northeastern and eastern parts are dangerous.

Because of this, the heating season it ended prematurely in Kharkiv against the backdrop of massive Russian missile attacks.

At the same time, The Economist recently published an article on the situation in Kharkiv regarding military sources. In it, the publication noted that Russia wants to turn Kharkiv into a so-called "grey zone" that is unsuitable for civilian residence.