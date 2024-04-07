We are looking for opportunities to protect Kharkiv from the terror of the Russian army — Zelenskyi
Ukraine
We are looking for opportunities to protect Kharkiv from the terror of the Russian army — Zelenskyi

Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that against the background of constant shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv, the situation in the city remains very tough.

Zelenskyi on the situation in Kharkiv and options for protection against attacks by the Russian army

The situation in the city is very tough, constant Russian terror, now also practically daily, with aerial bombs. We are looking for opportunities to give Kharkiv more protection of the sky — and this is a task for both the military and all diplomats of Ukraine — for everyone who is responsible for international communication, who must be in dialogue with partners on a daily basis

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

In the material published by The Economist on Sunday, April 7, with reference to Ukrainian military sources, it is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation seeks to turn Kharkiv into a so-called "gray zone" without conditions for the residence of civilians

At the same time, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, in a comment to journalists of the publication, noted that since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, the city has experienced worse moments.

How can such a city be made a "grey zone"? People will not leave, because they have already left, then returned. They have already been tortured enough, said the mayor of Kharkiv.

Zelenskyi on additional Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine currently lacks air defense systems, and in such a scenario, it may lead to the fact that Western countries will have to use them to protect NATO's eastern flank.

It is quite obvious that the air defense equipment we have in Ukraine is not enough — and this is obvious to all our partners. And the world should finally hear the pain that Russian terrorists are inflicting on Kharkov, Kupyansk, the cities of Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region and many other Ukrainian communities. There are air defense systems in the world that can help, Zelensky emphasized.

He emphasized that currently only political will is needed for these systems to be transferred to Ukraine.

I thank those countries that have already helped. And to be active in the performance of this task is the personal responsibility of our diplomats, who work in areas and countries where the necessary systems are in place. Now the Patriot is located precisely in Ukraine, so that later they do not have to be used at least on the entire eastern flank of NATO, — the president noted.

Ukraine
