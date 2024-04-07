President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that against the background of constant shelling by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv, the situation in the city remains very tough.
Zelenskyi on the situation in Kharkiv and options for protection against attacks by the Russian army
In the material published by The Economist on Sunday, April 7, with reference to Ukrainian military sources, it is noted that the criminal army of the Russian Federation seeks to turn Kharkiv into a so-called "gray zone" without conditions for the residence of civilians
At the same time, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, in a comment to journalists of the publication, noted that since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia, the city has experienced worse moments.
Zelenskyi on additional Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine
The head of state emphasized that Ukraine currently lacks air defense systems, and in such a scenario, it may lead to the fact that Western countries will have to use them to protect NATO's eastern flank.
He emphasized that currently only political will is needed for these systems to be transferred to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-