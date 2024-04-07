The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported that as a result of the criminal attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv on April 7, five people were injured, high-rise buildings and educational institutions were damaged.

What is known about the consequences of the attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv

According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation made 4 strikes on the city.

The Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that 13 high-rise buildings and several educational institutions were damaged as a result of enemy strikes.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov said that the Russians struck the central park and the industrial zone, where a house was damaged and a garage was on fire as a result of the flight.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office specified that the shots were fired in the quarter of the Shevchenkiv district of the city.

Five civilians were injured. As a result of the strikes, at least 13 high-rise buildings and private houses, educational institutions, cafes, hostels, hotels, and cars were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the enemy fired two UMPB from the plane over the city.

Zelensky promises a response to the criminals of the Russian army for the attacks on Kharkiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi assured that Ukraine is currently preparing a specific response to the aggressor country for the criminal attacks on Kharkiv.

Zelensky noted that he is in contact with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

We discussed in detail the situation at the front, the planning of our further actions, the head of state emphasized.

In addition, Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov reported on the situation with ammunition.

We are doing our best to ensure that each combat brigade has everything necessary to protect the state, — assured Zelensky.

A separate conversation was held with the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyryll Budanov, and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, regarding the enemy's attacks on Kharkiv and the eastern regions of Ukraine.