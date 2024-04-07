Russia spreads a new fake about the "evacuation ban" from Kharkiv

Russian propagandists are spreading a fake that the local authorities of Kharkiv have allegedly banned evacuation from the city before the so-called "planned offensive" of the Russian army on the regional center.
New Russian fake about Kharkiv
The SPRAVDI Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security points out that the narrative that Kharkiv residents are purposefully "under attack" is an example of Russian cynicism: leaving Kharkiv is not prohibited and everyone who wants to can leave the city freely.
SPRAVDI noted that currently the occupiers do not have the strength to carry out such a large-scale operation.
That is why Russia has chosen a different tactic — it carries out regular terrorist attacks on the city's civilian infrastructure.
There is no danger of an attack on Kharkiv
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in an interview for the TV channel "We — Ukraine" on April 6 that Kharkiv is not in danger today.
The mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov urged "not to escalate the situation" and assured that there is no talk of evacuation from Kharkiv.
