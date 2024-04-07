The Russian army once again shelled Kharkiv. Civilians were injured

In Kharkiv, three people were injured when a Russian drone hit a private house during an attack on April 7.

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv on the night of April 7

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, at 00:50 the occupiers struck Kharkiv with drones, damaging a private house.

The victim was a 62-year-old man who received shrapnel wounds. A 64-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man were given medical assistance on the spot, the head of the OVA noted. Share

Also, according to Synegubov, at 01:40, the occupiers hit the Loziv and Kharkiv districts with "Shakheds", without any casualties.

Shelling of Kharkiv

On the night of April 7, the Russian occupiers once again launched Shahed-type attack drones over Ukraine. An air alert was declared in a number of regions. The movement of enemy kamikaze drones was recorded, in particular, in the direction of the Kharkiv region. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv. Later it became known that in Kharkiv one of the Russian drones hit a private house, causing a fire.

We will remind, as Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the OVA, said earlier, the Russian Federation is deliberately dealing double blows to Kharkiv. The second wave is designed to hit law enforcement officers and rescuers who arrive to eliminate the first wave of shelling.

In addition, the Russian occupiers intensified their shelling of the Kharkiv region. This applies to a number of districts of the region — Kharkiv, Bogoduhiv, Chuguyiv, Vovchan and Kupyan areas.