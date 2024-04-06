Ukrainian border guards destroyed the enemy surveillance complex "Murom-P". It happened in the Kharkiv direction.

What is known about the destruction of the Murom-P complex

The video shows the work of the "Steel Border" Offensive Guard fighters. Border aerial reconnaissance detected the Russian long-range visual surveillance complex "Murom-P" in the Kharkiv direction.

Thanks to the drones, the soldiers attacked the enemy observation complex and destroyed it.

Losses of Russian troops

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation hides the losses of the occupation forces in Ukraine. At the same time, Putin's regime constantly lies about the losses of Ukrainian forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russia has already lost more than 446,000 soldiers in the war. Only in the last day, our soldiers eliminated 790 Russians.

British intelligence reported that Russia recruits about 30,000 new soldiers to the army every month. This allows it to continue waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian opposition mass media stated that with the beginning of the offensive of the Russian Federation at the front, the losses of the occupying forces increased significantly.