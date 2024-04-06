Russia attacked Kharkiv again. There are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Kharkiv again. There are dead and wounded

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
guided aerial bombs
Читати українською

Around 4:00 p.m., the Russian army struck Kharkiv again. Previously, guided aerial bombs were dropped on the city. It is known about the deceased and the injured.

The Russian army struck Kharkiv

At 4:02 p.m., the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, announced new attacks by the Russian terrorist army on Kharkiv.

Another blow to the residential area of the city. Previously KAB. As for the victims and destruction, the information is being clarified.

Igor Terekhov

Igor Terekhov

Mayor of Kharkiv

Later, Terekhov provided information about one dead and wounded, the number of which is being specified.

This information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

The occupiers struck the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, one person died, another was injured.

There is damage to civil infrastructure, a car caught fire. The review by specialized services is ongoing.

The news is updated...

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased

Russia attacked Kharkiv on the night of April 6. The number of dead has reached 7, and 11 have been injured.

As Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of the region, said that on the night of April 6, the city was attacked with S-300 missiles. They were beaten twice again. They aimed at high-rise residential buildings and civil infrastructure.

The second shelling began 30 minutes after the first.

As a result of the attack, a gas station was completely destroyed, power lines were damaged. In the middle of the battered 9-story building, there are two holes measuring 5 by 5 meters.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's massive attack on Kharkiv: injure toll rises to 12
State Emergency Service
Mass Russian attack on Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". As a result of the impact, 6 people died
Igor Terekhov
Russia attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". As a result of the impact, 6 people died
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Kharkiv Oblast, 300,000 residents were left without electricity due to network restrictions
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
In Kharkiv Oblast, 300,000 residents were left without electricity due to network restrictions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?