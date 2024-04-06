Russia attacked Kharkiv again. There are dead and wounded

Around 4:00 p.m., the Russian army struck Kharkiv again. Previously, guided aerial bombs were dropped on the city. It is known about the deceased and the injured.

The Russian army struck Kharkiv

At 4:02 p.m., the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, announced new attacks by the Russian terrorist army on Kharkiv.

Another blow to the residential area of the city. Previously KAB. As for the victims and destruction, the information is being clarified. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

Later, Terekhov provided information about one dead and wounded, the number of which is being specified.

This information was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

The occupiers struck the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, one person died, another was injured.

There is damage to civil infrastructure, a car caught fire. The review by specialized services is ongoing.

The news is updated...

As a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased

Russia attacked Kharkiv on the night of April 6. The number of dead has reached 7, and 11 have been injured.

As Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of the region, said that on the night of April 6, the city was attacked with S-300 missiles. They were beaten twice again. They aimed at high-rise residential buildings and civil infrastructure.

The second shelling began 30 minutes after the first.

As a result of the attack, a gas station was completely destroyed, power lines were damaged. In the middle of the battered 9-story building, there are two holes measuring 5 by 5 meters.