In Kharkiv Oblast, 300,000 residents were left without electricity due to network restrictions

On April 6, restrictions will continue to be applied and hourly shutdown schedules will be in effect in the Kharkiv region. Currently, 300,000 subscribers have been cut off.

What is the situation with light in the Kharkiv region

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, on April 5 in the Kharkiv region, due to technological reasons, several high-voltage overhead lines were turned off, and equipment at a high-voltage substation was turned off.

Overhead lines and equipment at the substation were put into operation during the day.

However, unfortunately, restrictions are still in effect in Kharkiv Oblast due to significant damage to equipment as a result of massive enemy shelling, the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

In general, on April 5, due to network restrictions on the lines of the transmission system operator, emergency power outage schedules were applied in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions for several hours. Network restrictions are also possible on April 6

What is known about problems with electricity in Kharkiv

After the large-scale shelling of Ukraine on March 22, Kharkiv was left without electricity. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the destruction of the CHP and transformer substations.

Electricity began to be restored in several stages. First of all, the light appeared on the objects of critical infrastructure.

According to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", it is expected that the renewal of power supply to Kharkiv will take up to two weeks.