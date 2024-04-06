Russia attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds". As a result of the impact, 6 people died

Six people were killed in a night strike by the Russian Federation in the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv. Another 10 residents of the city were injured.

What is known about the night shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian Federation

According to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, 6 people died and 10 were injured in Kharkiv in the Shevchenkiv district.

The head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, clarified that the youngest victim, 23 years old, received an explosive injury and shrapnel injuries. Also in average condition are 25-year-old and 71-year-old women, six men from 35 to 85 years old. Other victims have minor injuries.

"Shahedy" hit residential buildings — at least 9 high-rise buildings, three dormitories, a number of administrative buildings, a shop, gas station, service station and cars were damaged.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of Kharkiv's national police department, reported that the Russians had hit the city with S-300 missiles.

At night, the Rashists hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles. Across the sleeping city. After midnight, Russian inhumans fired two rockets from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at a residential quarter in the Shevchenkiv district, the police reported.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 6

According to the information of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians attacked Ukraine at night:

32 Shahed drones and six missiles of various types — three S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from the Belgorod region

by two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic aviation aircraft from the Saratov region

by one Kalibr cruise missile from the Black Sea.