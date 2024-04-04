Russia strikes Kharkiv district, one civilian was killed
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Missile
On April 4, Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region. The man who was in the tractor at the time of the impact was killed.

Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the RMA , reports that the strike occurred at 12:47 pm between populated areas of the Kharkiv region.

As a result of the impact , a civilian man, who was in the tractor at the time of the impact, died. The data is set.

On the night of April 4, Russian troops repeatedly attacked the territory of the region with "Shaheds".

The Air Force said it shot down 11 of the 20 drones.

In Kharkiv, the occupiers attacked the Novobavarsky district and damaged an apartment building.

The occupiers struck again, as a result of which 3 employees of the State Emergency Service, who arrived on call, were killed. Another 6 civilians were injured.

The State Emergency Service reported that Loginov Vladyslav, Baidalinov Serhii, and Matyushenko Volodymyr were killed as a result of a repeated attack by the Russian Federation. Another rescuer is injured. The condition is complicated.

As a result of an enemy drone hitting another 14-story building, the balconies of the upper floors were partially destroyed, and glazing and structural elements were damaged. A 69-year-old woman died.

At 02:49, the occupiers struck the Saltiv district. No casualties.

4 people died. In total, medical assistance was provided to 12 victims.

Also, around 02:08, the occupiers attacked the city of Lozova, damaged civilian infrastructure, and burned five cars. There are no casualties. After 5 am, they hit again. No casualties.

