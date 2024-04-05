Russia's army massively strikes Kharkiv: details

The criminal army of the Russian Federation will attack Kharkiv on Friday, April 5. An air raid alarm sounds in the city.

What is known about the attack of the Russian army on Kharkov

It is noted that at 16:37, explosions were heard in the city.

An air alert was announced in Kharkiv and almost throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K fighter jet of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Later, repeated explosions rang out in the city.

This is already the second Russian attack on Kharkiv in a day. Before that, the Russian occupiers dropped guided aerial bombs on the region.

Before that, at 15:00, explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped KAB aerial bombs on the city.

At the same time, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov noted: "Two explosions in Zaporizhzhia."

What is the difficulty of repelling Russian air attacks on Kharkiv?

According to Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash, the greatest difficulty in repelling the air attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv is the proximity to the Russian border.

Yevlash explained that mobile air defence groups have very little time to establish a route and shoot down enemy targets.

The Air Force spokesman noted that the enemy analyzes its routes and uses more difficult terrain and terrain, which the air defence forces need more time to overcome.

He also noted that Kharkiv is located close enough to the border with the Russian Federation to be hit by guided aerial bombs.

The enemy has already learned to drop, for example, as we recently saw, UMPB D-30, the radius of which is around 80 kilometers, explains Yevlash. Share

According to him, such strikes do not have any strategic purpose.

However, the Russian occupiers chose Kharkiv as an object of intimidation.

He chose Kharkiv as such a target, a victim, on which he shows all his rage, hatred, his cannibalistic face, trying to intimidate, pressure the civilian population, terrorize it. Of course, we will fight against all threats, we will defend Kharkiv, because it will always be a Ukrainian city, Yevlash noted. Share

According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, in his comments to BILD journalists.

The criminal army of the Russian Federation is deliberately attacking Kharkiv in two waves to kill teams of rescuers and law enforcement officers.

Last night there was one of the heaviest blows in the Kharkiv region. Civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were attacked. Their tactics consisted of shelling in two waves, says Syniegubov. Share

He explained that first, the Russians attacked residential buildings. Then, when the rescue services and the police arrive, a second attack takes place, during which Ukrainian service members and civilians are killed.

There was no strike on military targets or soldiers. These are attacks exclusively against civilians, emphasises the head of Kharkiv RMA. Share

What is known about the consequences of air attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv

According to Syniegubov, providing light to residents of the Kharkiv region remains very difficult.

The situation is difficult, there is a [power] deficit for 300,000 residents of Kharkiv and 550,000 in the region in general, explains the head of the RMA. Share

He added that the power outage schedules have been adjusted so that, at least at night, all Kharkiv residents have light.

At the same time, he added that at the same time, there are problems with the internal network in the region, which cannot withstand the voltage — two emergency cases of disconnection were recorded this day alone.

While the situation with the supply of light is difficult, I recommend all residents of the region, if possible, to limit the use of elevators in high-rise buildings, to consider the possibility of autonomous sources of electricity, to use household appliances sparingly — not to overload the system, — Syniegubov notes. Share

According to his schedules, light will be absent for 7 hours at different times of the day in different areas.