Russia's army massively strikes Kharkiv: details

The criminal army of the Russian Federation will attack Kharkiv on Friday, April 5. An air raid alarm sounds in the city.
What is known about the attack of the Russian army on Kharkov
It is noted that at 16:37, explosions were heard in the city.
An air alert was announced in Kharkiv and almost throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K fighter jet of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Later, repeated explosions rang out in the city.
This is already the second Russian attack on Kharkiv in a day. Before that, the Russian occupiers dropped guided aerial bombs on the region.
Before that, at 15:00, explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.
According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped KAB aerial bombs on the city.
At the same time, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov noted: "Two explosions in Zaporizhzhia."
What is the difficulty of repelling Russian air attacks on Kharkiv?
According to Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash, the greatest difficulty in repelling the air attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv is the proximity to the Russian border.
Yevlash explained that mobile air defence groups have very little time to establish a route and shoot down enemy targets.
The Air Force spokesman noted that the enemy analyzes its routes and uses more difficult terrain and terrain, which the air defence forces need more time to overcome.
He also noted that Kharkiv is located close enough to the border with the Russian Federation to be hit by guided aerial bombs.
According to him, such strikes do not have any strategic purpose.
However, the Russian occupiers chose Kharkiv as an object of intimidation.
According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, in his comments to BILD journalists.
The criminal army of the Russian Federation is deliberately attacking Kharkiv in two waves to kill teams of rescuers and law enforcement officers.
He explained that first, the Russians attacked residential buildings. Then, when the rescue services and the police arrive, a second attack takes place, during which Ukrainian service members and civilians are killed.
What is known about the consequences of air attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv
According to Syniegubov, providing light to residents of the Kharkiv region remains very difficult.
He added that the power outage schedules have been adjusted so that, at least at night, all Kharkiv residents have light.
At the same time, he added that at the same time, there are problems with the internal network in the region, which cannot withstand the voltage — two emergency cases of disconnection were recorded this day alone.
According to his schedules, light will be absent for 7 hours at different times of the day in different areas.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-