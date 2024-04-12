Ukraine evacuates families with children from 47 settlements in Kharkiv region
Ukraine evacuates families with children from 47 settlements in Kharkiv region

Families with children are forcibly evacuated from 47 settlements of the Kharkiv region, which are close to the border with the Russian Federation.

Evacuation of families with children in Kharkiv region

The head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg SynIegubov, reports that on April 11, the Regional Defence Council decided on the forced evacuation of families with children in 47 front-line settlements.

We are talking only about settlements close to the border with the Russian Federation of Kharkiv, Bogodukhiv and Izyum districts.

According to the RMA, 182 children live in the designated settlements.

Evacuation routes have already been determined, and places for people's temporary accommodation have been reserved.

This decision does not apply to the city of Kharkiv.

Where families with children are evacuated

At the end of March, Syniegubov, on the telethon air, allowed the possibility of evacuation due to the reference to Russian shelling.

The situation is under control, but we still have to analyse the situation in populated areas where mandatory evacuation must be announced. Now, we are considering the settlements in the north of our region, the Bogodukhiv and Kharkiv districts, to announce a mandatory evacuation, possibly a forced one, of children from those settlements that are constantly under fire.

Oleg Syniegubov

Oleg Syniegubov

Head of Kharkiv RMA

He noted that there are enough places for evacuees — they can be accommodated in Kharkiv, and places have been reserved in neighbouring regions such as Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk.

The forced evacuation of children from two communities in the Kupyan region was also completed in Kharkiv region — almost 160 children and their families were taken away.

