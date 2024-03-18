Ukraine continues evacuation of civilians from Sumy region's border due to increased Russian shellings

For the sixth day in a row, the evacuation of residents continues from the border settlements of the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region. Russia increased its shelling.

What is known about the evacuation from the Sumy region?

The National Police of Ukraine stated even those who did not plan to leave their native places were going after the systematic airstrikes of the Russians. Locals say that it is no longer possible to stay here. The enemy is prowling everywhere; it is difficult to find buildings that survived the raids of the occupiers.

Law enforcement officers call on residents of settlements that are constantly under Russian shelling to leave for safer places. You can contact line 102 for assistance in evacuation.

Russia has intensified shelling of Sumy region

The Russians have only struck 463 strikes in the Sumy region in the past day. One person died, another was injured. The houses, hospital, library, and kindergarten are damaged.

The day before, the defenders repelled three Russian dabotage groups in Sumy region. In the region there is the greatest activity of sabotage and intelligence groups. People are constantly urged to evacuate from the border with Russia.

On March 14, due to enemy shelling, television and radio signals disappeared in the cities of Sumy, Shostka, Bilopillia and Trostyanets. The Russians targeted radio engineering facilities in the Sumy region.

At the end of December 2023, all residents of 19 settlements in the Sumy region, located in a five-kilometer zone along the border with Russia, were evacuated entirely. Russian occupiers shell the border every day, destroying infrastructure and houses and killing people.