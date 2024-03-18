Russia's army shells Sumy region, one civilian killed

During the past day, Russian troops shelled populated areas of the Sumy region. A total of 463 shots were scored.

What is known about the shelling of the Sumy region by Russia?

The law enforcement officers in the Suny region record the consequences of regular enemy shelling. During the day, the occupiers made 463 strikes in the region. One person died, another was injured.

15 private households, three high-rise and five private residential buildings, an administrative building, a hospital, a library, and a kindergarten were damaged.

Also, as a result of the shelling of the Bilopol community, four private residential buildings, a power line, a warehouse, and a railway carriage were damaged.

As a result of a missile attack, a farm building, a power line, and two gas pipelines near the house were damaged in a village in the Konotop region.

Russia's night attack on Ukraine

On the night of March 17-18, Russian troops launched 22 Shahed type kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defence forces shot down 17 of 22.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russian "Shahed" fragments fell on a 5-story building, causing a fire. No casualties.

The attack damaged private industrial facilities and residential buildings in the Oleksandriya district of the Kirovohrad region.

Also, the enemy attacked with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kharkiv region, with two Kh-59 guided air missiles in the Sumy region.