Russians attack residential complex in Kharkiv, two injured

On April 24, the Russian Federation purposefully struck a residential complex in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Four apartment buildings were damaged in the region, and two people were injured.

What is known about the shelling of Kharkiv by Russia on April 24

As the head of the Kharkiv RMA , Oleg SynIegubov, reported, the enemy used S-300 missiles.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, said that there are currently two victims, both with shrapnel wounds.

Doctors are already treating them. A search and rescue operation is underway, and all relevant services are working.

At 1:23 Synegubov wrote that the enemy struck the central part of Zolochiv, Bogoduhiv district.

According to preliminary information, two S-300 missiles damaged administration premises and the glazing and exterior decoration of four apartment buildings.

In a comment to Suspilne, Terekhov said that the Russian Federation's strike cut off the gas pipeline, and the services had to cut off the gas supply in the neighbourhood hit by the rockets.

The Russians hit a residential block in the central part of Kharkiv. Two S-300 missiles that exploded near a residential high-rise building. Lots of broken windows. We will inspect the roofs. Several houses were damaged. We will restore the gas in the morning. Recently, chaotic shelling of Kharkiv has been taking place, mainly in residential areas of the city, Terekhov said.

Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, said that in Kharkiv, due to missiles hitting a residential complex, there were:

the facades of three multi-storey residential buildings were significantly damaged,

about 30 cars were damaged.

The injury toll after 24 April Russian attack on Kharkiv rose

As the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office later reported, six civilians were injured as a result of the Russian air attack on Kharkiv

Three men aged 33, 45 and 53 have minor injuries. Three women aged 25, 45 and 54 have an acute reaction to stress.

Under the procedural leadership of the Shevchenkivkyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation was started on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Chapter 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Three high-rise buildings, at least 33 private cars, cafes, shops, and office premises were damaged.