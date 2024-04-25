Russians strike near railway station in Balaklia of Kharkiv region, seven injured
Russians strike near railway station in Balaklia of Kharkiv region, seven injured

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Balaklia
On April 25, Russian troops attacked Balaklia, Izium district, Kharkiv region. The hit was recorded near the railway station.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Balaklia on April 25

Oleg Syniegubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA , noted that as a result of the attack by Russians near the railway station in Balaklia, five victims are known — three women and two men.

Later, he specified that the number of victims increased to 7.

Details are set. All services are on-site.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Over the past day, Russian artillery and mortar attacks have hit about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region: Veterynarne, Kudiivka, Gatishche, and others. Air strikes also hit Vesele, Bilyi Kolodyaz, Vovchansk, and Kyrylivka.

On April 25, the occupiers attacked the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, as a result of which women aged 70 and 73 were injured.

Seventy families with children were evacuated from settlements in three regional districts.

There is still an electricity shortage in Kharkiv; scheduled blackouts are in effect.

