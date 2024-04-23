SSU detains in Kharkiv adjuster for trying to correct aerial bomb strikes on DIU commando base
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a correctional officer in Kharkiv. The detainee planned to direct enemy aerial bombs to the base of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) special forces.

What is known about the arrested traitor

The detainee tried to identify the locations of the DIU special unit "Kraken". To carry out the attack, the Russians planned to use ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs of the KAB-500 type.

In order to launch the attack, the traitor went to an encrypted communication session with his supervisor from Russian intelligence and gave him the coordinates.

The suspect was detained in his apartment. In particular, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the city's infrastructure from new attacks by the Russians. The mobile phone, which he used to communicate with the enemy, was seized from the detainee.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice turned out to be a local resident, an ideological supporter of racism. At the beginning of April of this year, the occupiers engaged him to cooperate through social networks, where he published his own anti-Ukrainian comments, the SSU statement adds.

In addition to going around the city, the detainee also "in the dark" asked the customers of the local shopping and entertainment centre for the information he needed.

What threatens the detainee

The figure was informed of the suspicion under Chapter 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — unauthorized distribution of information about the movement or location of the Armed Forces, if it is possible to identify them on the ground.

He faces eight years in prison.

