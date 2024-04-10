SSU detains ex-lawmaker of pro-Russian party for attempting to flee Ukraine

The SBU detained a former People's Deputy from the banned "Party of Regions" who contributed to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation while fleeing Ukraine.

The ex-regional was detained at the border of Ukraine

The law enforcement officers note that the ex-deputy was detained near the border crossing point in the Odesa region.

A 60-year-old man tried to leave for a neighboring country as a person of non-conscription age.

The SSU informs that in 2020, the detainee became a deputy of the Bakhmut city council from banned Opposition Platform-For Life.

The SSU press service does not mention the name of the detainee, but several mass media, citing their sources, write that it is ex-regional Vladyslav Lukianov.

How the detainee contributed to the aggression of the Russian Federation

The SBU said that after the capture of a part of the Donetsk region, the person involved went to cooperate with the Russian Federation and "re-registered" his own Internet provider company under Russian law.

He also gave the FSB full access to the available equipment, which allowed the Russian secret service to monitor the local population's Internet activity.

At the same time, Lukianov moved to the territory controlled by Ukraine and managed the company remotely. He ordered regular payments to the budget of the Russian Federation in the form of "taxes" and "fees".

Thus, the SSU notes, he financed Russia's military-industrial complex and its occupation groups fighting against Ukraine.

The attacker also publicly justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. He repeatedly talked about this in the chat rooms of pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

Later, he decided to flee abroad. The police searched the detainee. His mobile phone and draft records containing evidence of his criminal activities were confiscated.

The deputy has been notified of the suspicion under Chapter 2 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The issue of additional qualification for the illegal activity of the person involved is being resolved. He faces prison terms.