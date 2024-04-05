SSU detains two foreign FSB agents for spying on air defence forces in Odesa

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) officers detained two foreigners in the Odesa region, who passed data to the Russian FSB for the preparation of attacks on the headquarters of the Defense Forces.

What is known about foreign agents who worked for the Russian FSB?

Ast the end of February 2024, two foreign brothers from one of the countries of the South Caucasus, who were temporarily living in Odesa, entered into a conspiracy with an FSB employee.

They agreed to carry out the task of carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine. They even wrote and sent applications to join the ranks of the FSB to the curator.

The suspects scouted the places with the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment in units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine in Odesa.

They also "merged" the geolocation of air defence units to the FSB.

In addition, those involved created a public organization in the city, which acted under the guise of providing assistance for the legalization of foreign citizens in Ukraine. In fact, within the walls of the NGO, foreigners tried to recruit informants to their own network, the SSU noted.

As a reward for their "services," both brothers counted on "positions" in the event of occupation in the Odesa region. One wanted to head the regional branch of the FSB, and the other wanted to head the city council.

The law enforcement officers detained them while executing another task of the enemy. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison.

SSU detains Russian traitors

Earlier, law enforcement officers detained a Russian agent who was preparing a missile attack on the facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia" [Ukraine's Railway — Ed.] in the north of Ukraine. Now he faces life imprisonment.

The law enforcement officers also detained a traitor who worked in a kindergarten and corrected missile strikes on Kharkiv.

The day before, it was reported that the SSU detained four pro-Russian agitators who were active in different regions of Ukraine. Among them, for example, is a hacker who created fake "video addresses" of the heads of the Armed Forces.