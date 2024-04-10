According to representatives of the Ukrainian secret services, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin wants to place all responsibility for the terror attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall near Moscow on the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Vasyl Malyuk.

Putin cynically accuses Malyuk of organising a terror attack in "Crocus City Hall"

The Ukrainian special services say that Malyuk became Putin's No. 1 target.

The Russians want to "hang" the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" on the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, and declare him the "main terrorist". He is also identified as target number 1 in the Kremlin, representatives of the Ukrainian special services note in a comment to journalists of the publication. Share

It is noted that the Kremlin dictator cannot forget the SBU's organization of two drone attacks on the Crimean Bridge, illegally built by Russia.

It is emphasised that the first strike on the bridge, "timed" to the birthday of the Russian dictator, as well as the attack of sea drone "Sea Baby" on Russian ships in the Black Sea, does not give peace to Putin.

It is noted that the Kremlin's new pain has become attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries in Russia.

The Security Service is also successfully countering Russian agents in Ukraine.

Therefore, it is not excluded that the tortured Tajiks detained after the terrorist attack will also "accidentally" find "Malyuk's business cards," representatives of the Ukrainian special services assume. Share

What is known about the consequences of the terror attack in "Crocus City Hall" in Russia

According to Politico, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan are urging their Russian citizens not to participate in mass events and to stay at home.

Journalists of the publication note that in response to the terrorist attack, the Kremlin began repression against immigrants and ethnic minorities, in particular against people from Central Asia and non-Slavic appearance, including mass detentions and deportations from the Russian Federation.

As a result of increased checks and searches, at the end of March, about 40 migrants were detained at work near Moscow, and more than 400 people were sentenced to deportation from the country.

In this regard, the governments of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan called on their citizens in Russia to avoid participating in mass events and, if possible, not to leave their homes.

People receive threats on the Internet, urging them to "return to their homes."

According to the publication, some Russians of Asian origin are considering migrating to Central Asia.