The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation published a demand to Ukraine regarding the arrest of the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, whom the Russians accuse of alleged terrorist activities.

What is known about the absurd demands of the Russian Federation to Ukraine regarding the arrest of the head of the SBU

In particular, the Foreign Ministry of the aggressor country cynically accuses Ukraine of alleged terrorist activities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russians claim Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in "Crocus City Hall" near Moscow, the murders of propagandists Daria Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, and the attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

The agency declares that it has submitted demands to Ukraine within the framework of the International Convention on Combating Bomb Terrorism and the International Convention on Combating the Financing of Terrorism for the immediate arrest of all persons involved in these acts of terrorism.

Among the voiced demands is the arrest of the head of the SBU, V. Malyuk.

The Russians accuse him of organizing attempts to blow up the Crimean bridge illegally built by Russia in October 2022.

The embassy of the occupying country cynically declared that the fight against international terrorism is the duty of every state.

The Russian side demands that the Kyiv regime immediately stop any support for terrorist activities, hand over the perpetrators, and compensate the victims for damages. Violation of Ukraine's obligations regarding anti-terrorist conventions will result in its international legal responsibility, says the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. Share

Almost the entire Black Sea Fleet has already fled from Crimea

According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon, almost all surviving ships of the Black Sea Fleet escaped from the occupied Crimea.

The spokesman noted that the navy was considered the main force, the combat power, of the occupiers in Crimea. However, now he has practically left our peninsula almost entirely.

Most of the combat units, if you take cruise missile carriers, are actually all redeployed, except for one, sorry, loser, who still hasn't launched a single missile, although he is considered a cruise missile carrier. I am talking about "Zyklon" now, Pletenchuk said. Share

They left in Crimea, if not those who are not sorry, then those who, apparently, there is simply no place to place at the base point in Novorossiysk.