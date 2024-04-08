SSU detains Russian FSB agent for directing aerial bombs on Sumy region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SSU detains Russian FSB agent for directing aerial bombs on Sumy region

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Читати українською

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained an FSB agent who was a former member of the pro-Russian party and directed aerial bombs of the Russian Federation to the Sumy region.

The SSU detained a Russian agent in Sumy region

The SSU reports that they prevented a Russian airstrike on the new defence lines on the border of the Sumy region.

The Russians planned to hit Ukrainian fortified areas with guided aerial bombs.

Law enforcement officers "red handedly" arrested an FSB agent who was conducting reconnaissance near the defense line in the region.

The detainee tried to establish the exact coordinates of the military facility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to correct an enemy airstrike on it.

During the arrest, a mobile phone was seized from the attacker, from which he tried to send a photo and geolocation of a potential "target" to the aggressor.

Who turned out to be an FSB agent

According to the investigation, the detainee was a former local "functionary" of the banned pro-Russian Party of Regions.

According to the SSU, after the deoccupation of the Sumy region, the man was remotely recruited by an FSB staff member to carry out surveillance and subversive activities in the region.

The detainee was paid the "attention" of the Russian special service through his own posts in one of the messengers, in which he praised the Kremlin regime.

The agent went to the area, where he covertly photographed military objects and recorded their coordinates.

SSU's investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Chapter 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU detains two Russia's agents for preparing missile strikes on Kyiv TV tower and AFU General Staff units
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU detains Russian agent for spying on AFU planes near Kryvyi Rih
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU detains two foreign FSB agents for spying on air defence forces in Odesa
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?