SSU detains Russian FSB agent for directing aerial bombs on Sumy region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained an FSB agent who was a former member of the pro-Russian party and directed aerial bombs of the Russian Federation to the Sumy region.

The SSU reports that they prevented a Russian airstrike on the new defence lines on the border of the Sumy region.

The Russians planned to hit Ukrainian fortified areas with guided aerial bombs.

Law enforcement officers "red handedly" arrested an FSB agent who was conducting reconnaissance near the defense line in the region.

The detainee tried to establish the exact coordinates of the military facility of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to correct an enemy airstrike on it.

During the arrest, a mobile phone was seized from the attacker, from which he tried to send a photo and geolocation of a potential "target" to the aggressor.

Who turned out to be an FSB agent

According to the investigation, the detainee was a former local "functionary" of the banned pro-Russian Party of Regions.

According to the SSU, after the deoccupation of the Sumy region, the man was remotely recruited by an FSB staff member to carry out surveillance and subversive activities in the region.

The detainee was paid the "attention" of the Russian special service through his own posts in one of the messengers, in which he praised the Kremlin regime. Share

The agent went to the area, where he covertly photographed military objects and recorded their coordinates.

SSU's investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Chapter 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.