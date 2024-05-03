Russian bombing in Dergachi: Number of injured children increases

On the afternoon of 2 May, the Russian occupation army attacked Derhachi, Kharkiv region, with guided aerial bombs. Among the victims are 8 children.

Number of injured children increases in Derhachi

On the afternoon of May 2, the Russian occupation army attacked Derhachi in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. Children are among the victims

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synyehubov.

"The number of injured children has increased to 8: one of the boys has an acute reaction to stress, the other has minor injuries," he wrote.

The police of the Kharkiv region clarified that the occupiers targeted the sports club where the children were.

"According to the violation of the laws and customs of war, the investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the message says.