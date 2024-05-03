List of diseases eligible for mobilisation in Ukraine expanded

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has published a list of diseases with which persons liable for military service are recognised as fit for service.

Which diseases are eligible for mobilisation

Depending on a disease, a conscript can be recognised as:

unfit for service;

fully suitable;

suitable for service in military supply units, Territorial Centres of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR SS) and social support (SP), training centers, medical units, logistics, communications, operational support or security units.

As an example, diseases with which conscripts are considered fit include:

residual changes after cured tuberculosis of various locations;

chronic viral hepatitis with little or no functional impairment;

disease caused by HIV (stable) or asymptomatic HIV carrier with immune compensation;

neoplasm in the phase of long-term stable remission after specific treatment;

neoplasms with minor functional disorders;

slowly progressing and non-progressing blood diseases with minor functional disorders and rare exacerbations;

diseases of the endocrine system, nutritional disorders and metabolic disorders with minor functional disorders;

permanent compensations for the consequences of an acute brain disease or a closed craniocerebral injury;

mild mental disorders with recovery;

inflammatory diseases of the central nervous system with minor functional disorders;

slowly progressing diseases of the central nervous system with minor functional disorders;

episodic and paroxysmal disorders, except for epilepsy, with minor violations of the functions of organs and systems;

diseases of the external ear, medium-severe bilateral deafness;

stage I hypertension

diseases with minor disturbances of external breathing function;

liver diseases with minor functional disorders;

gastric ulcer and duodenal ulcer with minor functional disorders;

arthrosis and other joint damage with minor functional impairments and others.

And the following diseases will be considered suitable for service in the rear:

clinically cured tuberculosis;

chronic viral hepatitis with moderate functional disorders;

diseases caused by HIV with immune subcompensation;

with the condition after radical surgical treatment of the primary tumor; lower lip cancer, skin cancer;

blood diseases that progress slowly with moderate functional disorders and frequent exacerbations and others;

benign neoplasms with moderate functional disorders.

From May 4, there will be no status of limited fitness for military service. At the same time, according to the state of health, each man of conscription age can be recognized either as fit, or unfit, or fit for service in military support units, TCR SS and SP, higher military educational institution, educational centers, institutions (institutions), medical units, logistics units, communications , operational support, protection.

Mobilisation in Ukraine

The new law on mobilisation in Ukraine was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on April 16. The document was made public the next day, April 17, and will come into effect on May 18.

Read more about the mobilisation and what will change from May in the article .