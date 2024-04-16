Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

The law signed by the President of Ukraine was returned to the Verkhovna Rada.

What is known about the signing of the law on mobiliіation

As noted in the card of the relevant bill on the parliament's website, the law was returned with the president's signature today, April 16.

It concerns the corresponding draft of the Bill on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilisation, and Military Registration (No. 10449).

What is known about the bill on mobilisation

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the bill on mobilisation No. 10449.

Before that, people's deputies voted, in particular, to remove from the bill the provision on demobilisation, which was in the first reading. It provided for the dismissal from service of military personnel who had served a total of 36 months during martial law.

The bill was returned on April 15 with the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's signature, and today, April 16, it was sent to the president for signature.

According to AFU major Deputy Commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade Rodion Kudryashov, Ukraine wasted a lot of time on the law on mobilisation; in fact, it should have been passed at the very beginning of a full-scale invasion.