Ukraine's parliament adopts bill on mobilisation in second reading

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of the law on mobilization.

MPs adopted a bill on mobilisation

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reports that 283 parliamentarians voted for bill No. 10449.

One MP voted against, and 49 abstained.

But the bill must be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The parliament took into account 31 amendments of the specialized committee and an amendment that removes the rule on rotations and demobilization from the document. A separate bill for this should be developed in 8 months.

The bill on mobilisation: what is known

On April 9, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security approved the text of the bill on mobilisation for the second reading.

The committee also supported Syrskyi's initiative and removed from consideration the rule on dismissal from military service after 36 months. This will be considered separately.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the government draft law on mobilization in the first reading.

MPs submitted 4,269 amendments to the bill by the second reading. On March 29, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence reviewed all amendments.

The parliament invited the military leadership of Ukraine to speak before the start of consideration of the bill on mobilisation. Before the start of the mobilisation bill, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Bargylevych and Commander of the United Forces Yuriy Sodol were supposed to speak, but only the latter spoke.