On March 25, the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, which is fighting as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Ukraine's independence, recorded a powerful address for all Belarusians and called on them to unite to destroy the regimes of Russian and Belarusian dictators Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenka.
Freedom Day. Kalinovsky's Regiment addressed for Belarusian people
On March 25, Belarusians celebrate the 106th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Belarusian People's Republic.
Many people call it Freedom Day, and some consider it Independence Day.
It is important to understand that in 1918, Belarusians announced to the world that their country was a free and independent country.
On this important day for the entire Belarusian people, the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment decided to announce a large-scale mobilization campaign.
Applying through a special bot is the only way to get into Polk. From this day on, applications are accepted in the new single official bot, which is available only on the official pages of the Regiment.
Cyber partisans guarantee the safety and security of the bot's data.
The Belarusian volunteer forces noted that they remained one of the most capable national units during the Russian Federation's two-year full-scale war against Ukraine.
See also the online.ua interview with the commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, Denis Prokhorov with the call sign "Kyt" [means "Whale" in English]:
It is essential to understand that the Kalinovsky Regiment created its security, logistics, training, and cyber defence system during this time.
What's more, the Regiment has enough weapons and ammunition.
How to help Polk Kalinovsky
If you are not ready to become a Regiment recruit in the AFU, this does not mean that you cannot contribute to the destruction of the regimes of Putin and Lukashenka.
There are several ways to support the Belarusian volunteer forces:
show this address to people from your environment so that more Belarusians learn about the campaign;
take an active part in the target meetings of the Regiment;
come with initiatives because there will always be a need for free services or joint projects if they correspond to the mission of the Regiment;
do not forget about creativity: your tracks, texts, and artistic projects are an essential component of morality;
subscribe to Regiment's social network right now and be sure to leave comments on posts if it's safe for you;
sign up for a paid subscription to Regiment's YouTube channel. This money ensures the work of soldiers;
buy branded Regiment products in its online store. The proceeds from the sale go to support the soldiers.
