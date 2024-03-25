Kalinovsky's regiment volunteer fighters address all Belarusians

On March 25, the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, which is fighting as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Ukraine's independence, recorded a powerful address for all Belarusians and called on them to unite to destroy the regimes of Russian and Belarusian dictators Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenka.

Freedom Day. Kalinovsky's Regiment addressed for Belarusian people

On March 25, Belarusians celebrate the 106th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Belarusian People's Republic.

Many people call it Freedom Day, and some consider it Independence Day.

It is important to understand that in 1918, Belarusians announced to the world that their country was a free and independent country.

On this important day for the entire Belarusian people, the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment decided to announce a large-scale mobilization campaign.

Applying through a special bot is the only way to get into Polk. From this day on, applications are accepted in the new single official bot, which is available only on the official pages of the Regiment.

Cyber partisans guarantee the safety and security of the bot's data.

We, Belarusians, volunteers, men and women of the regiment named after Kastus Kalinovsky, free people, former civil servants, entrepreneurs, athletes, managers, citizens, teachers, doctors; who was interested in politics and who was not; those who have military experience and who are just gaining it; people of different ages, outlooks, life experiences and interests, but united by love and respect for their people, and contempt for the brutal regime of the Belarusian government and Russia's unjust war supported by it against civilized peace, announce a national mobilisation campaign, declared in the Kalinovsky Regiment. Share

The Belarusian volunteer forces noted that they remained one of the most capable national units during the Russian Federation's two-year full-scale war against Ukraine.

See also the online.ua interview with the commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, Denis Prokhorov with the call sign "Kyt" [means "Whale" in English]:

It is essential to understand that the Kalinovsky Regiment created its security, logistics, training, and cyber defence system during this time.

What's more, the Regiment has enough weapons and ammunition.

Lukashenka is only afraid of us... But the main thing is that we have created an experienced team. Having gained rich experience in the liberation of Ukraine since 2014, our commanders are now able to expand their combat units, train and manage a large number of volunteers. We are sure that every Belarusian will find his place in Regiment, the statement says. Share

How to help Polk Kalinovsky

If you are not ready to become a Regiment recruit in the AFU, this does not mean that you cannot contribute to the destruction of the regimes of Putin and Lukashenka.

There are several ways to support the Belarusian volunteer forces: