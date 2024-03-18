In an interview online.ua, the Kalinovsky Regiment Commander explained why Belarusians came to Ukraine's defence, what Lukashenka is afraid of, why Europe doesn't understand Belarusian hybrid occupation, what Putin is doing to destroy other nations, what the "freeze" of the war will lead to, and what Belarusians need to regain freedom.

The regiment headed by "Kyt" is named after Kastus Kalinovsky, one of the leaders of the January Uprising of Belarusians, Poles, Lithuanians and Ukrainians against the Russian Empire in 1863, a national hero of Belarus.

Denys Prokhorov, with the call sign "Kyt" [means "Whale" in English — Ed.], is the Commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment. In March 2022, this battalion was formed from members of the "Belarus" tactical group, members of the "White Legion" and "Youth Front" and other volunteers. Today, the Kalinovsky Regiment consists mainly of Belarusians and has almost 5,000 personnel.

The enemy won't leave everything halfway

During the two years of the large-scale war, the fighters of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment gained combat experience. Now, they are professional soldiers who carry out their assigned tasks. It is no longer possible to say about them that they are the same civilians who were two years ago.

Kalinovsky's Regiment consists mainly of Belarusians and has less than 5,000 soldiers. Moreover, the Kosciuszko unit, which is part of the Regiment, has volunteers from all over the world — Poles, Canadians and French. Denys "Kyt" Prokhorov Commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment

The fighters of the Kalinovsky Regiment were motivated to participate in the war against Russia because they understood that we had a common enemy.

The Russian Empire will not go anywhere by itself. The enemy's ambitions are very big. It is unlikely that the enemy will leave everything halfway. Share

How quickly Belarusians can return to their homeland depends on how quickly we deal with the enemy. Our slogan is: "We liberate Belarus through the liberation of Ukraine."

The "Kyt" motivation to fight for Ukraine

I haven't been to Belarus for almost ten years. I want to see my country and relatives, so this is my primary motivation to get up and do something about it.

In 2019, I officially became a citizen of Ukraine. During this time, I have already joined the Ukrainian way of life. I like the culture, the people, and the language.

However, my roots are Belarusian, so I am waiting for the moment to go safely to my homeland for the weekend. I want to visit my places because they are [making] incredible flashbacks.

I want our people to have friendly relations so that Ukraine knows Belarus will not let Russian troops cross its territory. Denys "Kyt" Prokhorov Commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment

Russians are primarily destroying the cultures of other nations

The whole world must understand that Russia aims to destroy the cultural values of the people. If we take Ukraine, then they don't call Ukrainians — fascists, Bandera's people, but not Ukrainians.

They don't want to accept the fact that the Ukrainian nation actually exists, as well as Belarusian and Polish. They believe that this is part of the great Russia.

If they start to win, the first thing they will do is destroy the culture of the people.

Russia is a poor country in terms of cultural and national enrichment. Perhaps they set themselves the goal of reviving the USSR. Denys "Kyt" Prokhorov Commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment

They think that Russia is the сentre of the universe, and everyone should worship around them. Russians have not had it for centuries.

The Europe doesn't feel the war

The Belarusians have been helping our unit since its inception and are continuing to do so now. Our task is not over yet — the enemy exists, so the support of caring people is essential. The front is a vast abyss where everything material is destroyed.

I recently went to Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic and Germany to thank people and remind them that we need their support. He also went abroad to remind people about the war because they didn't feel it in Europe.

The life of every Ukrainian depends on the victory over the common enemy — the Russian Empire.

At this stage, we can't make plans. The Europeans don't understand how it is to especially rent an apartment closer to leaving the city if you suddenly have to go. This is not life; this is a beta version of it.

Victory over the Russian Empire will give us what we were born with — to live freely. The war will end when we realise that no one but us will end it. Everyone needs to act in order to win. Share

It is terrible to live life in vain

I used to be afraid of living a useless life. To exist without doing anything. This fear has disappeared because I believe I have already done something. Denys "Kyt" Prokhorov Commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment

If we talk about the fear of losing our lives on a mission, then more sorrows can happen. Of course, I would like to live longer. It is normal.

I believe there are no people who are not afraid of anything. Even when you think about shelter during a combat mission, you are guided by the fear of dying. All your defence mechanisms are activated.

It is difficult without humour at war

In 2016, soldiers of the Russian army began shelling the village near Mariinka. The boys and I decided to go in the direction where the hit had come to make sure that there were no wounded.

There was a small cemetery nearby. We were about to leave, and the second phase of strikes began. And there was such a picture: we ran away and fell into these graves right next to people's monuments.

I realised momentarily that I was now in the cemetery, so I didn't have to go far; I was here right away... Anyway, we jogged to the base, and everything passed. I have had enough of such stories. War is serious, but there is room for fun situations.

It is very difficult without humour at war. This keeps especially the guys who are constantly at the front.

I want the Russians to wake up

I want Russia to break up into mini-states. It depends on our desire to destroy the effectiveness of the "machine" called the Russian Empire.

As soon as Russia isn't able to implement its plans into reality and will not have the opportunity to update its military potential, I hope that uprisings will begin inside Russia. I want the Russians to wake up.

Come out 10, 15, 500 thousand people, and say that you are not satisfied with the state under this dwarf [means Putin — Ed.]. And the fact that genocide is happening in Ukraine now. Get yourself together and do something. State your position, not the one broadcast on TV, but your own. Share

The Russian Federation's apparatus is based on suppression and total control. Something similar also happens in Belarus. Unfortunately, they still have enough strength to control the situation in the country. They have an extensive mobilisation resource. However, there are huge problems with updating equipment and motivating personnel.

The people will not agree to a truce

Volunteers have known since 2014 that a frozen conflict would lead to more attacks and casualties.

If Russia is given a break, it will renew its military potential during this time. And will go on the offensive again. Denys "Kyt" Prokhorov Commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment

I don't know what the authorities of Ukraine decide. It is also unclear what is in Putin's head. However, you can predict the actions of a person who looks at you furiously with a knife in his hand.

In any case, I reject the opinion of those who disagree with a truce. Just imagine how many lives this war has taken. How do we explain the truce to those who lost loved ones?

A victory for tham, as well as for me, will be the complete incapacitation of the Russian Empire. Only then can we exhale. Not only Ukraine, but also the world should be interested in this issue.

Belarusians only need a spark

Belarusians are waiting for Ukraine's victory because they remember the year 2020. I hope the Belarusian people will have a chance to finally overthrow the power of Lukashenka and return their lands, culture, and language.

Just a spark is enough for everything to ignite again. Share

In 2020, there were elections, [and] people voted, [but] they were not heard. They ignored the voice of the people and seized power over the country through murder and violence. 2020 for Belarusians is not an attempt at revolution but an attempt to express their idea.

People came out under white-red-white flags and said: "We don't agree, return our votes." The people were driven and beaten.

Belarusians hoped for civilisation, but saw a bloodthirsty savage.

Then, Lukashenko hoped for Putin's help. Regular Russian troops were prepared to monitor the situation on the Belarus border. If something suddenly went wrong, Belarus might face hostilities on its territory.

Here, the question is whether Belarusians were ready for such a thing.

Why didn't the Belarusians succeed? Because there was no attempt at a revolution. And were the Belarusians ready for war? Not everyone can answer that. Denys "Kyt" Prokhorov Commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment

Putin's regime occupies Belarus

The authorities of Belarus are scumbags who think they can get away with anything, so they can do whatever they want. They spat on morals, values and people. They don't care who and what they want.

And the only important thing is your well-being and remaining in history, even from the wrong side. They are back in power and crazy people.

Lukashenka has repeatedly said that he won't hold on to the [presidential] chair with blue fingers. I think his fingers are already black from holding on to it. Share

As a Belarusian, I understand that the Belarusian people are also to blame for this. So, given all these events, I don't want to be the kind of parent who stays silent.

Because parents' silence is children's slavery. I don't want slavery for children. That is why I'm not silent. Share

Belarusians are closed on their territory. They can't have their voice. For drawing a trident on the wall, they are deprived of liberty for ten years. A donation to the AFU for 5 dollars can lead to 6 years of imprisonment.

Belarus is occupied by the Putin and Lukashenka regimes. This is the so-called hybrid occupation. It is difficult to explain it to Europe.

If there is an attack from Belarus

Many of the Belarusian regular military doesn't support the war against Ukraine. Some part, perhaps, can become those amoebic creatures: "Well, they told me to go die, so I went...".

However, the majority of the regular army of Belarus doesn't support criminal orders from Russia.

Therefore, Lukashenka doesn't trust the regular troops because, after all, Belarusians understand that Russia's attack on Ukraine is wrong.

If criminal orders are issued to attack Ukraine, a large number of Belarusian soldiers are determined to join the Kalinovsky Regiment. Therefore, we sent instructions on how to do it correctly.

Our battalion received the green light in case an offensive from Belarus began. We are the first to go there and meet these Inhumans, non-Belarusians. Someone will join our ranks, and someone will remain in the ground. Denys "Kyt" Prokhorov Commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment

I dream of shouting "Long live Belarus!" in Minsk

For me, Ukraine's victory means the return of territories, the disintegration of Russia into mini-states, a vast buffer zone with Ukraine's territory, and full reimbursement of reparations to Ukraine.

Unfortunately, for people who have lost their loved ones, no amount of compensation will ease the pain. Share

The new government [of those mini-states] must understand that Russians must compensate for moral and material losses.

For example, "We, as the people of the Russian Federation, are guilty before you. And please accept our help. This is the minimum we can give you." Only then will we talk about justice.

After Ukraine's victory, our primary goal will be the liberation of Belarus. I will direct all my efforts to make it happen. Wherever I live, Belarus is always in my heart.

"Kyt" addresses Belarusians

Belarusians are ready to defend their independence from the Russian Federation. However, they understand that making a false start is impossible. The Russian Empire must fall so that Lukashenka can't count on help from Russia.

Belarusians, all is not lost. I know that our unit is a hope for many of you. Let it not fade away. We do not sit idly by; we prepare, gain military experience, and build up professionals. All is to raise the flag of freedom. Denys "Kyt" Prokhorov Commander of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment

We are not fascists, as Lukashenka's government makes us out to be. We are going to liberate Belarus from its power and hold fair elections. Lukashenka will pay for what he did at the people's court.