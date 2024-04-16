DIU says Russia launched a new PsyOp to disrupt mobilisation in Ukraine

How Russia is trying to disrupt the mobilisation in Ukraine

Recently, videos have been appearing one after another on TikTok and other social networks, where allegedly Ukrainian men are filming themselves abroad on vacation and calling themselves "dodgers". Such content quickly gathers views and comments from the audience - favorable and critical, but the discussions under these videos only push them into trends, the DIU reps note. Share

The department added that Kremlin propagandists even created "folk" songs for these videos, which emphasize the alleged praise of "dodgers".

The DIU draws attention to the almost simultaneous appearance of numerous videos with songs that "heroize" men who refuse to defend their own country.

What is the point of the new Kremlin's PsyOp to disrupt the mobilisation in Ukraine

Representatives of military intelligence point out that the anonymity of individuals and the promotion of these videos by organized groups of bots indicate a purposeful IPSO of the Kremlin aimed at disrupting the mobilization process in Ukraine.

The specified PsyOp is a classic technology for dividing society, when on the one hand there are "defenders" and there are "dodgers". The goal of such actions of the enemy is to disrupt mobilisation, increase tension in society due to internal confrontation, the DIU explains. Share

The department emphasised that Russia does not stop trying to undermine Ukrainian society from the inside, to discredit the image of the Defenders of Ukraine, using any methods for this purpose.