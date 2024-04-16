DIU says Russia launched a new PsyOp to disrupt mobilisation in Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) announced a new Kremlin PsyOp aimed at disrupting mobilisation in Ukraine.
How Russia is trying to disrupt the mobilisation in Ukraine
The department added that Kremlin propagandists even created "folk" songs for these videos, which emphasize the alleged praise of "dodgers".
The DIU draws attention to the almost simultaneous appearance of numerous videos with songs that "heroize" men who refuse to defend their own country.
What is the point of the new Kremlin's PsyOp to disrupt the mobilisation in Ukraine
Representatives of military intelligence point out that the anonymity of individuals and the promotion of these videos by organized groups of bots indicate a purposeful IPSO of the Kremlin aimed at disrupting the mobilization process in Ukraine.
The department emphasised that Russia does not stop trying to undermine Ukrainian society from the inside, to discredit the image of the Defenders of Ukraine, using any methods for this purpose.
