Russians claim drones attack oil refinery in Russian Bashkortostan

The Russians are complaining about a new drone attack on May 9 on one of the oil refineries. It is located in Bashkortostan.

What is known about the drone attack on the refinery in Bashkortostan

According to Russian media, on May 9, drones attacked an oil refinery in the city of Salavat (Bashkortostan) — more than 1,300 kilometres from the front line.

A fire broke out on the territory of the plant. At the same time, it seems that there are no victims.

At first, there was a characteristic sound, then an explosion rang out. One of the installations on the enterprise's territory had previously been damaged.

At the same time, the local authorities have reported that, despite the emergency, the company allegedly continues to work as usual.

Note that the plant belongs to Gazprom.

An oil depot in Russia caught fire after a drone attack on May 9

Russian Telegram channels began to actively spread information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly attempted to attack an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near Anapa with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The local authorities, in particular the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory, officially confirmed the fact that drones struck an oil depot in Yurovka.

Later, it became known that in Yurovka, Krasnodar Territory, not one but two oil depots burned.

They are located approximately 2 km from each other. One UAV attacked an oil depot LLC "Lukoil", as a result, one tank was damaged, but there was no fire.

Another 7 UAVs attacked the oil depot of LLC "Temp" - fuel oil is stored there. Three fuel tanks were burnt as a result of the attack.

In addition, it is emphasized that 62 people and 20 pieces of equipment have already been involved in extinguishing a large-scale fire.