Containers with petroleum products get fire in Russian Omsk
World
Source:  online.ua

In the Russian city of Omsk, three 50-cubic-meter containers of petroleum products caught fire at a plant on the Krasnoyarsk tract.

What is known about the fire in Omsk

In the Russian city of Omsk, on the morning of April 25, containers with petroleum products caught fire.

The fire signal was received by the Ministry of Emergency Situations at 11:50 local time (8:50 Kyiv time). The fire is extinguished by 58 rescuers and 15 units of equipment, as well as two fire engines.

The governor of the region, Vitaly Khotsenko, said: "In the Omsk Soviet district, a fire broke out at one of the factories. Experts estimate the level of ignition to be medium."

Meanwhile, a video of the fire appeared on social networks. The videos show thick black smoke rising over the city.

According to the latest data, the fire covered an area of 1,000 square meters.

SSU drones hit two oil depots in the Russian Smolensk region

Drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hit two oil depots in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation. These bases stored 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel.

According to the sources, two Rosneft bases for storage and pumping of fuel and lubricants were attacked that night.

They are located in the settlements of Yartsevo and Razdorove, in the Smolensk region.

According to sources, the explosion was arranged by SSU drones.

These bases stored 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel. After powerful explosions, a large-scale fire and personnel evacuation began at the facilities.

The SSU continues to effectively destroy the military infrastructure and logistics that fuel the Russian army in Ukraine. These objects are and will remain our absolutely legitimate goals, the source said.

