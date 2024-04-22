Electromechanical plant gets fire in Russian Voronezh: details

On the morning of April 22, Russian Telegram channels published a video of a new large-scale "cotton" on the territory of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

A new fire breaks out in Russia: what is known

According to residents, the fire engulfed the YELMASH electromechanical plant.

According to the latest data, the burning area reached 3,000 square meters.

As a result of the large-scale fire, none of the civilians were injured. All the details of the event are currently being clarified.

What is important to understand is that "Voronezh Electromechanical Plant" produces gearboxes, gearmotors, pad brakes, industrial fans, and also specializes in the supply of electric motors.

Budanov named the main target of strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation

According to Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Ukrainian military intelligence (DIU), his team created a particular plan whose primary goal is to reduce the military potential of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

We (the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine —ed.) proposed a plan to reduce Russia's potential. It covers many aspects, including the military industry, critical military facilities, airfields, and command and control centres. Kyrylo Budanov DIU chief

According to Budanov, Ukraine must show the population of the Russian Federation that Putin can no longer protect them from the war that has come to the territory of the aggressor country.