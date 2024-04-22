Ukraine's military intelligence chief states Ukraine has every chance to defeat Russia on battlefield
Kyrylo Budanov
Читати українською
Source:  BBC News Ukrainian

According to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine will not lose the war against Russia.

Ukraine has every chance to defeat the Russian Federation on the battlefield

The chief of military intelligence draws attention to the fact that there is no reason to fear a strategic loss of Ukraine as of today.

Yes, if you say everything will go badly — well, it is pretty clear that the result will also be wrong. However, if there are changes for the better, there are still reasons to believe this will happen.

Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov

DIU chief

General Kyrylo Budanov does not hide the fact that there are many problems at the front, but it is essential to understand that they did not appear yesterday and are systemic.

Despite everything, it is essential to remember that Ukraine still exists and confidently moves towards victory.

How can the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine end

The DIU chief is convinced that sooner or later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will defeat the Russian army on the battlefield and reach the borders of 1991 — this will be the official end of the war.

However, he also assumes that Moscow will never give up the idea of destroying our nation, so conflicts and wars with the Russian Federation may periodically recur.

It (the war — ed.) will end. It will end there. We will have a certain period — perhaps a long one. A tense situation at the borders after that? But in fact, the war will end... Therefore, this conflict will permanently appear, die down, and reappear. Take a look at our history. With the Russian Federation, the Russian Empire, the Muscovite Empire, and the like, we have been at peace and war all our lives. We cannot change the course of history in the future.

Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov

DIU chief

