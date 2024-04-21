The Russian Federation is spreading an absurd deepfake about the capture of the head of the HUR Budanov — CPD

The Kremlin is spreading a clickbait fake about the fact that allegedly "during one of the massive missile attacks of the Russian Federation on the positions of the Armed Forces, the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyryl Budanov, was captured."

The Russians invented a new fake about Budanov

As noted, Russian propagandists used the deepfake technology, fabricating a corresponding photo of the head of the GUR MOU Budanov as "evidence".

In fact, this is a fake, which rasists reproduce from time to time to increase the reach and attract the audience to certain TG channels.

The Russians also spread a fake about the wounding of Budanov

Kremlin propagandists quite often invent absurd lies about the head of the GUR.

For example, in the summer they assured their audience that the main Ukrainian spy was injured during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv and is in a coma in Germany.

Interestingly, the Russians referred to the German magazine Stern, whose journalist allegedly communicated anonymously with the doctors who tried to "save Budanov's life".

However, the editors of the publication quickly denied another fake propaganda.