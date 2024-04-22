DIU chief Budanov says Ukraine to face challenging situation from mid-May

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) chief, Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, said a "challenging situation" awaits Ukraine soon.
What does the DIU chief predict about the situation at the front
According to him, this includes the front.
Will US aid be able to turn the tide of the war in Ukraine?
The publication notes that much will depend on how quickly American aid reaches the front line. With the aid package blocked in Congress for six months, the U.S. military has struggled with increasingly acute shortages of ammunition and personnel while Kremlin forces have pressed their advantage.
According to Mykola Beleskov, a researcher at the National Institute of Strategic Studies in Kyiv, this aid gives the Ukrainian military a break. It will help them slow down the Kremlin's advance, conduct "effective defence", and minimise losses. However, going further will require more aid, a challenging prospect in the U.S. given Republican resistance in Congress.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that with American aid, Ukraine can stabilise and seize the initiative.
At the same time, analysts at the U.S. Institute for the Study of War point out that even if U.S. equipment is delivered quickly, transport logistics will most likely mean that the aid "will not begin to affect the situation on the front lines for several weeks".
Ukrainians have suffered serious damage, and their armed forces are weaker than they would have been in another situation. However, at least now, thanks to significant infusions of American aid, the Ukrainians should be able to stabilize the situation, wrote Phillips O'Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-