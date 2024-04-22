US senator welcomes approval of foreign aid to Ukraine, calling it a message to world's dictators

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said he supports the House's approval of aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and sees it as a clear signal to the world's dictators.
The US will help Ukraine stop Putin
In reacting to the latest events in the House of Representatives, Blumenthal recalled the words of the head of the Foreign Ministry of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis: "I'm glad you're back, America."
According to the American politician, official Washington has all the necessary resources and forces to protect its allies.
The USA can produce the necessary artillery shells, long-range artillery, and shock guns.
Zelenskyy reacted to the approval in the US Congress of aid to Ukraine
As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on April 20, he is sincerely grateful to the House of Representatives of the US Congress for approving the financing of aid to Ukraine.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US aid will enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defeat the Russian army on the battlefield.
