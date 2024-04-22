US senator welcomes approval of foreign aid to Ukraine, calling it a message to world's dictators

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said he supports the House's approval of aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and sees it as a clear signal to the world's dictators.

The US will help Ukraine stop Putin

In reacting to the latest events in the House of Representatives, Blumenthal recalled the words of the head of the Foreign Ministry of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis: "I'm glad you're back, America."

I think America is on the offensive again, and this is a sign that we can come together bipartisanly for our national security and send a message to Vladimir Putin, to Xi Jinping, to the dictators of the world — it's too soon to uncork the champagne, America is going to defend democracy. Richard Blumenthal Democratic senator

According to the American politician, official Washington has all the necessary resources and forces to protect its allies.

The USA can produce the necessary artillery shells, long-range artillery, and shock guns.

We can also apply sanctions and confiscate and sell Russian assets to provide more resources for Ukraine, Richard Blumenthal emphasised. Share

Zelenskyy reacted to the approval in the US Congress of aid to Ukraine

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on April 20, he is sincerely grateful to the House of Representatives of the US Congress for approving the financing of aid to Ukraine.

I am grateful to the US House of Representatives, to both parties, and to Speaker Mike Johnson personally, for a decision that keeps history on course. "Democracy and freedom will always matter in the world and will never be defeated as long as America helps protect them," the president emphasised.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US aid will enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defeat the Russian army on the battlefield.