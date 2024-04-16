White House speaker says US won't down drones in Ukraine as in Israel

The US refused any combat participation in the war in Ukraine, so they will not shoot down Iranian drones launched by Russia. This was announced by the coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby.
Ukraine will have to shoot down enemy targets on its own
Journalists asked the representative of Joe Biden's team why the States that helped shoot down Iranian drones in Israel do not want to help Ukraine in the same way during attacks by the Russian Federation.
The White House representative drew attention to the fact that Washington officially provided Ukraine with what it needed to protect its airspace.
How does Great Britain comment on this situation?
According to the chief of British diplomacy, David Cameron, unlike Israel, which London helped shoot down Iranian drones last weekend, his country cannot allow Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones.
He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine currently needs new air defence systems, particularly Patriot, which Great Britain does not have.
