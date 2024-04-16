White House speaker says US won't down drones in Ukraine as in Israel

The US refused any combat participation in the war in Ukraine, so they will not shoot down Iranian drones launched by Russia. This was announced by the coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby.

Ukraine will have to shoot down enemy targets on its own

Journalists asked the representative of Joe Biden's team why the States that helped shoot down Iranian drones in Israel do not want to help Ukraine in the same way during attacks by the Russian Federation.

Look, these are different conflicts, different airspace, different threats. The president made it clear from the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine that the United States did not plan to participate in the conflict by taking on a combat role, and we did not do that. John Kirby Strategic Communications Coordinator of the White House National Security Council

The White House representative drew attention to the fact that Washington officially provided Ukraine with what it needed to protect its airspace.

Unfortunately, we cannot do this today, as we do not have additional funding for national security, which Ukrainians so desperately need, he explained. Share

How does Great Britain comment on this situation?

According to the chief of British diplomacy, David Cameron, unlike Israel, which London helped shoot down Iranian drones last weekend, his country cannot allow Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones.

I think the difficulty is that... if you want to avoid a widening war in Europe, I think the one thing you need to avoid is a direct confrontation between NATO forces and Russian forces. This would be a danger of escalation, said the head of the British Foreign Ministry. Share

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine currently needs new air defence systems, particularly Patriot, which Great Britain does not have.