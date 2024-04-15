EU discusses new sanctions against Iran over attack on Israel

The European Union is discussing the introduction of new economic sanctions against Iran for the attacks on Israel on April 13 and 14.

What is known about the alleged sanctions against Iran

According to people familiar with the progress of the negotiations, in recent days, the representatives of the EU have made "a huge number of contacts" with their Iranian counterparts in an attempt to "put on guard" hostile actions.

In particular, there was a conversation between the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during which Tehran was urged "not to go for further escalation."

An emergency video meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries is scheduled for April 16, which should allow Brussels to assess the possibilities of introducing sanctions.

Some G7 leaders have proposed recognizing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' defence force as a terrorist organization, a proposal that the EU has debated for a long time but was unable to reach a consensus on.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the possibility of introducing sanctions against Iran's "unmanned and missile programs" is being considered.

What is known about Iran's attack on Israel

On the night of April 14, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel.

IDF says 99% of more than 300 missiles launched by Iran intercepted by Israel and its 'partners'.

In total, Iran launched about 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles. Some of the weapons launched at Israel were launched from Iraq and Yemen.

According to US officials, US forces intercepted more than 70 drones and at least three ballistic missiles.